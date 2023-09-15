I believe that dying well is a journey, not a destination.

At 87 I am well along on this journey.

One needs to accept death as a natural part of life.

One needs to make peace with one's life. This means reflecting on one's life and coming to terms with both the good and the bad. It also means forgiving oneself and others. Finding peace and comfort.

You should also talk to your loved ones about your wishes. This includes what kind of funeral or memorial service you would like. You should consider writing your own obituary.

You should make sure your legal affairs are in order, including having a will, a power of attorney, and a living will.

Spending time with your love ones is one of the most important things you can do. Make sure you tell them how much you love them.

Dying Well is about making the most of the time you have left

Tom McGorray

Northwest side