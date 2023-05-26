Much has been written about Artificial Intelligence(AI) including what jobs might be replaced by AI. One job I have not seen discussed is replacement of our dysfunctional Congress. Analysis of the data clearly shows that gun violence is closely related to the availability of guns. One of the major causes of our National debt is the large tax cuts which never yielded the increased revenue promised. To fix the problem of the National debt the revenue side of the equation must be included. There are over one million job openings in the USA. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to get into the USA. Analysis of the data provides a pathway to help solve three major domestic problems. Maybe we should replace our Congress with AI. Artificial Intelligence is clearly better than no intelligence. I'm still thinking about replacing the Supreme Court.