Letter: Dystopian Nightmare
Letter: Dystopian Nightmare

Wait, what? I just heard the US President, Moscow Mitch and the Republicans say that their Heals Act was superior to the Heroes Act , passed by the House months ago. The Heals Act wants to cut aid to millions of unemployed by 2/3, not fund the USPS, food for poor people or election protection. We are in the middle of a Pandemic, with 4.6 Million sick and 154,814 DEAD, an expired rent/mortgage relief package, healthcare being attacked. Then they refused to negotiate, turn their backs on Citizens and leave for a long weekend?? I can’t even fathom people trying to feed and house their families with a mere $200.

Someone wake me from this Dystopian Nightmare.

Sue Rowen

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

