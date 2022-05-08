 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: E85 - Now A Bad Idea

The Biden administration has promoted increasing the percentage of ethanol in gasoline from 10% to 15%, (E85 gasoline).

Using corn to produce ethanol for gasoline never made much sense from an environmental perspective, except to replace the lead they used to put into gasoline. It doesn't reduce the amount of carbon dioxide pollution appreciably, because growing corn uses a lot of diesel fuel for tractors, and a lot of energy to produce fertilizers.

With the war in Ukraine threatening to produce worldwide shortages of grain and corn, diverting more corn to the production of ethanol will only exacerbate food shortages and further drive up food prices.

John McConnaughey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

