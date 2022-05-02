 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: E85 is NOT the Answer to Skyrocketing Fuel Prices

The genius in the White House has a scheme to lower skyrocketing gasoline costs, costs he single-handedly caused by his war on fossil fuels launched on Day 1 of his administration. His scheme now is to allow sale of 15% ethanol blended fuel (E85).

Folks you better read your car manuals. I have a 2019 Tacoma and a 2020 Mazda CX-5. Both manuals state that the vehicles are not to use fuel with more than 10% ethanol. Besides damaging the fuel system (ethanol is well known to be incompatible with a lot of sealing materials) using E85 will void the warranties, per the manual. Some vehicles allow for the use of E85, but most don’t.

Besides having negligible impact on gasoline prices while further exacerbating skyrocketing food prices the genius in the White House will wreck the fuel systems of tens of millions of American cars while simultaneously voiding the vehicle warranties.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

