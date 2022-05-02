Letter: E85 is NOT the Answer to Skyrocketing Fuel Prices

The genius in the White House has a scheme to lower skyrocketing gasoline costs, costs he single-handedly caused by his war on fossil fuels launched on Day 1 of his administration. His scheme now is to allow sale of 15% ethanol blended fuel (E85).

Folks you better read your car manuals. I have a 2019 Tacoma and a 2020 Mazda CX-5. Both manuals state that the vehicles are not to use fuel with more than 10% ethanol. Besides damaging the fuel system (ethanol is well known to be incompatible with a lot of sealing materials) using E85 will void the warranties, per the manual. Some vehicles allow for the use of E85, but most don’t.