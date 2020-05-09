Letter: early opening of the country

With all this talk about opening parts of the country up way too soon and well before there has been adequate testing I think everyone around the country should cut out the obituary pages from their local papers every Sunday and mail them to the President at the White House.
Purchasing local newspapers will help keep them in business and able to keep reporting the news. And purchasing the stamps needed will help keep the USPS in business as well.
Maybe this could help with this Presidential administration's awareness of all the people in this country that are dying and all of the people they are hurting with their poor decisions.
Norm Reddish
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
