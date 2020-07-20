Letter: Early results in, defunding failure

The headlines which have incorrectly portrayed police as more violent towards minorities have resulted in the inevitable outcome. Violent crime has greatly increased over 2019 in most major cities, unfortunately with the great majority of the victims being minorities themselves. The study from 2019 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences demonstrates there is "no evidence of anti-Black or anti-Hispanic disparities across shootings, and White officers are not more likely to shoot minority civilians than non-White officers". This report has been retracted the article, but not because the methodology or statistics were incorrect, but because their research was used to support what their study specifically demonstrated, that the idea that there is a bias by police violence towards minorities. Now, the defund movement reaps what it has sown, especially in big "defund now" cities, less police presence and enforcement, more violence, more deaths. This clearly lies at the feet of the defund movement, I for one hope these ignorant people are held accountable.
HELGE CARSON
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
