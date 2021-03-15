 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: early voter system
View Comments

Letter: early voter system

  • Comments

I am opposed to having peoples early ballots being taken away. Many people used them like my sister because she couldn’t go to the polls. Many people wouldn’t bother with voting if it wasn’t for the early ballot system. I suggest that we keep the system we have now then change it to something else. It is a good system and will be costly to send notices to people. It was also good for the minorities who wanted to get their votes in. It's helpful to the minorities who usually don’t get their voice heard or get the chance to vote.

Sergio Lerma

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Letters to the Editor, March 11
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 11

LETTERS: After yesterday's decision by the Tucson City Council to officially pause proposed construction to expand Reid Park Zoo, our letter writers have their say. All that and more in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News