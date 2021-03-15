Letter: early voter system

I am opposed to having peoples early ballots being taken away. Many people used them like my sister because she couldn’t go to the polls. Many people wouldn’t bother with voting if it wasn’t for the early ballot system. I suggest that we keep the system we have now then change it to something else. It is a good system and will be costly to send notices to people. It was also good for the minorities who wanted to get their votes in. It's helpful to the minorities who usually don’t get their voice heard or get the chance to vote.
Sergio Lerma
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.