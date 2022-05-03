Letter: Earth Day Thoughts

I write this on the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. Winds gust at 50 MPH; fires rage in three western states. President Biden labors tirelessly, pushing climate protections and planning, without Congress. Me: after working on climate change issues for over 30 years, I’m angry. Angry at Senator Manchin but outraged at Republicans! Everyone should be. How dare Republicans ignore climate change! How dare you think silence will cover you when people drown, fires burn, water and wildlife disappear! You don’t care about families. You divert attention from doing nothing by manufacturing divisive social issues. You have no party platform but seeking power. How dare you show your face to younger generations! What exactly do you stand for when life depends on one issue only: aggressive climate change legislation? Climate change is becoming your fault through inaction! Legislation must be passed and long-working within seven years, or it’s over. We think our pocketbooks hurt now, and that’s important? Think again, ten years out.