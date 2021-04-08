 Skip to main content
Letter: Earth, the seawater planet, loses a famous scientist
Famous atmospheric scientist Carl N. Hodges, who I’ve worked with since the 1970’s as a hydrologist, passé away at 84 years old in Phoenix. A visionary focused on alleviating poverty, feeding the world, lowering sea level, and combating climate change, Carl focused his well-publicized career through the University of Arizona’s Environmental Research Lab he founded in 1962, and various later ventures such as the Center for Deserts and Oceans, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, Planetary Design Corporation, Genesis Farm,,and the Seawater Foundation. He pioneered greenhouse vegetable, controlled environment shrimp, and halophyte production, and commercial seawater farming. Carl inspired millions and trained thousands of researchers, professors, students, and practitioners. Including me.Actor Martin Sheen narrated The Greening of Eritrea which highlighted Carl’s last signature project, Seawater Farms Eritrea. SFE was an integrated farm producing shrimp, tilapia, milkfish, salicornia, honey, and a carbon-sequestering mangrove forest.

Barney Popkin

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

