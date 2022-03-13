Letter: Easing Gas/ grocery costs

A few things to consider to help ease raising gas / grocery costs:
1. Employers should encourage working from home as possible. Less driving, less child care costs.
2. A tomato plant or herbs in a container on the back porch would be beneficial for a dinner.
3. Donate to the community food bank. Many will need help with food costs.
4. Visit the Tucson Festival of Books. A good time to stock up on good reading.
5. Invest in solar, EV, etc. to secure a better, reliant future.
A reader was worried about Socialism ( a collective good to help everyone - Social Security, Medicare). He needs to be more concerned about Communism - who is trying to take everything away.
Defy Communism - work from home to avoid high gas prices, eat homegrown vegetables, help others in need, and promote reading a good book.
Ray Bynum
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.