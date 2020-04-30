Letter: Easter a trial of the ignorant and obstinate, not God
Many churches have lightning rods on their roofs and most accept the science behind social distancing. This is prudence, not about ego or putting God (or the Constitution) on trial.

After three years of Trump, we know what ignorant looks like, but obstinate has been there all the while.

Google defines obstinate as: ‘Stubbornly adhering to an opinion, purpose, or course in spite of reason, arguments, or persuasion.’

With the recent, “in-person,” Easter services, we know what ignorant and obstinate look like together.

The jury has been out on that one since Easter, but the verdict will be available by April 26th.

Do you think ignorance and obstinate were involved in the COVID -19 decisions in Florida and Louisiana? Yes, of course greed, too.

How ‘bout the months-long flood of fatal nonsense from the White House?

Got a scheduled date for that verdict?

John Ball

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

