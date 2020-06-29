Letter: Easy open cans and more
Letter: Easy open cans and more

There is a big market among older people for hundreds of products that we struggle to open every day. Cans with pull tabs, bottles with shrink wrap that need a knife to remove, bottles that need to squeeze cap to open, well-sealed plastic bags etc. There is also need to improve operations of appliances for older people.

Surely they can come up with something that is safe for children and easier opening/operating for the rest of us. They also need to color code or highlight the plus and -minus for battery installation.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

