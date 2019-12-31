Letter: Easy to solve issues

Recently Trump declared the homeless situation in CA and NY easily solved. Lets look at some other issues he declared to be easily solved. Border Wall: Mexico will fund, etc. HS official recently declared no new areas of border wall constructed and Mexico hasn't paid anything. Trader wars are easily won. The FED recently released a report that Trump's tariffs cost the us in dollars and jobs. Wow, problem easily solved! Remember the promise of great, affordable healthcare. Where is the plan? All he has done is water down the ACA to the detriment of many thousands. Let's not forget fiscal matters. Reduce the deficit to zero in 8 years - sure! We have the highest deficit in decades and the trade imbalance remains against the US. How about wars. No improvement there either unless you regard his on again/off again positions (?) re Syria.
Please, folks look at realty. Do not continue to hear the carnival barker's cries because inside the tent, the miracles aren't there!
Norman Patten
Midtown
