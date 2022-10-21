 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Economic migrants gaming the asylum system

  • Comments

CNN's Fareed Zakaria is no right wing journalist. Just the opposite. He hosts a GPS show and recently interviewed former President Bill Clinton. During it Zakaria said, "the asylum system is broken, it was meant to be a system for people in desperate circumstances and now what you have are essentially economic migrants gaming the system, as a way to get in." I think Zakaria is absolutely right. He is the minority of voices in the liberal news media being honest about this. Sheriff Tom Schmerber of Maverick County in Eagle Pass, TX just said that migrants want to be apprehended by the Border Patrol so they can be processed and released. He said "They're taking advantage, they're using us. So the solution to me would be … zero tolerance." What does all this say about the moral character of the hundreds of thousands of migrants making false asylum claims when they are really coming for economic reasons? I think Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Kelly, Hobbs, etc., all know this.

People are also reading…

Daniella Constantini

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News