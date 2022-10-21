Letter: Economic migrants gaming the asylum system

CNN's Fareed Zakaria is no right wing journalist. Just the opposite. He hosts a GPS show and recently interviewed former President Bill Clinton. During it Zakaria said, "the asylum system is broken, it was meant to be a system for people in desperate circumstances and now what you have are essentially economic migrants gaming the system, as a way to get in." I think Zakaria is absolutely right. He is the minority of voices in the liberal news media being honest about this. Sheriff Tom Schmerber of Maverick County in Eagle Pass, TX just said that migrants want to be apprehended by the Border Patrol so they can be processed and released. He said "They're taking advantage, they're using us. So the solution to me would be … zero tolerance." What does all this say about the moral character of the hundreds of thousands of migrants making false asylum claims when they are really coming for economic reasons? I think Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Kelly, Hobbs, etc., all know this.