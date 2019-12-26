Letter: Economic prosperity
I am getting tired of hearing what a wonderful economy we are having. Cutting corporate taxes has boosted the re-investment of funds in the market. Unless your income is based on dividends, like many of the wealthy class in our society, it seems to me that a rising stock market and low unemployment is not enough. Why is no one talking about the rising debt in this country?

Lloyd Bentsen, four-term Senator from Texas, said in the vice presidential debate, " . . . if you let me write $200 billion worth of hot checks every year, I could give you the illusion of prosperity too." Isn't this what we are witnessing now?

Jon Stromquist

Green Valley

