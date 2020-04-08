Letter: Economic rescue package
Letter: Economic rescue package

Now is a good time for the Federal and State governments to help in this economic/health crisis. We need a nation wide stop to all evictions for inability to pay rent or mortgage payments, for both individuals and landlords. (The president's executive order only applies to Federally insured loans). I do not want to see businesses go under because of this crisis. At the same time, I strongly object to bailing out corporations and airlines only to have them pay big bonuses to their executives or owners. Therefore, the Government should limit total compensation, including stock options and other benefits, to any employee or owner of a business receiving Federal help to some amount such as fifty times the salary of the lowest paid employee.

Bruce Billings

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

