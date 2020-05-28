Letter: Economic Shut and Mounting Death
In a letter to the Editor titled "Economic Shutdown Will Be Judged Harshly" the author states that "When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, and it will, we will look back and realize that the inflicted economic shutdown is the most grievous and damaging decision made by our elected public officials in recent history".

I might add that when the pandemic passes, a good economy will return, but those that died from the virus will not return.

Howard Lambert

Tubac

