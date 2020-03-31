Letter: Economic Stimulus Idea

Dear Editor, I would like to resubmit for publication my Letter to the Editor, which was published in the March 1, 2008 edition of the Arizona Daily Star on page A9, Column 5. You headlined it "A colorful way to stimulate economy". The only change I would make is to point out that now, based on 2018 government stats, there is over $1.7 Trillion in circulation, vs. the $820 Billion in 2008. Other than that, I resubmit the exact same wording, and would expect the exact same results.
Peter W. Ware
Real Estate Broker, Tucson
Peter Ware
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
