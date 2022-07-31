 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: economic systems have definitions

Mr. Cleary’s descriptions of economic systems leave something to be desired. Far from socialism and communism being direct opposites, they are one step apart. Socialism is the control of the means of production by the state; communism is ownership of the means by the state. Lenin thought it a natural progression. The Scandinavian countries are not socialist; they have some the of strongest free market economies in the world, which permit extensive social programs. And not all dictatorships are communist. China became a world power by allowing significant free market activity after Mao’s rule. And finally, a republic is far superior to a democracy because republics recognize that individuals have natural rights that cannot be taken by the state. Democracies create all rights, which can be used against any minority in any way it chooses. That political parties try to take advantage of situations has no bearing on these facts.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

