Letter: Economics 101

Economics is well studied, however, many theories abound and are argued by the professionals. To have an opinion based on partial facts is disingenuous. Some of the facts a writer left out are;

1. Inflation is rampant on a world –wide basis. Not caused by Biden.

2. Supplies of almost every commodity are short, due to labor force shortages, root cause Covid 19.

3. Oil company’s profits are at all time highs.

Predisposition, reinforced by Trump TV can be persuasive in making up ones mind, but does not make for complete understanding of economic cause/effect. Many forces come together to drive the economy. I doubt if any economist can definitely attribute the current inflation to one man or event.

In a previous letter, I stated that Big Oil raised prices immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine. Big Oil made their move on future supply concerns, not current inventory. This is a predatory scheme that we have become accustomed to. Another writer would blame Biden, as hate replaces honest analysis.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke