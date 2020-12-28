Letter: Economics

Isn't it interesting how the Republicans are so interested in the budget now, being fiscally conservative, yet have been wasting so much money supporting all these frivolous lawsuits. Do they not understand that is a giant waste of money resulting in NOTHING. Apparently they don't care.
Maybe giving more to the rich will result in Reagan's TRICKLE DOWN economy. But wait, how much did any of you get that trickled down. NOTHING.
Don't you get it. Republicans know nothing about economics. It always has taken Democrats to right the economic ship. Will the country ever learn?
Now we're faced with government shutdown and no stimulus because Republicans can't figure out that real people need the money, not big corporations or their rich friends. Could they live on $600 for 6 months. Ridiculous thought.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.