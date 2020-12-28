 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Economics
View Comments

Letter: Economics

Isn't it interesting how the Republicans are so interested in the budget now, being fiscally conservative, yet have been wasting so much money supporting all these frivolous lawsuits. Do they not understand that is a giant waste of money resulting in NOTHING. Apparently they don't care.

Maybe giving more to the rich will result in Reagan's TRICKLE DOWN economy. But wait, how much did any of you get that trickled down. NOTHING.

Don't you get it. Republicans know nothing about economics. It always has taken Democrats to right the economic ship. Will the country ever learn?

Now we're faced with government shutdown and no stimulus because Republicans can't figure out that real people need the money, not big corporations or their rich friends. Could they live on $600 for 6 months. Ridiculous thought.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News