Letter: Economy becoming robust again under Pres. Trump
Letter: Economy becoming robust again under Pres. Trump

Today, 8/7, the US Labor Dept. released jobs numbers for July. 1.8 million were created and the unemployment rate fell from 11.1% to 10.2%. In June 4.8 million jobs were created. These jobs increases are despite the fact that many states have done partial shut downs again due to Covid. The unemployment rate in April was 14.7%, so that has now been cut by a 1/3rd. Quite significant in just three months. Before Covid, America's economy was robust with the lowest unemployment rate in decades for blacks, latinos, and women. Wages were increasing. All due to Trump's pro-growth economic policies and his individual and corporate tax cuts. We are on the road to that great economy again with a Covid vaccine just around the corner, thanks to Warp-speed. Biden and Democrats will destroy the recovering economy with their plans of higher income and corporate taxes, higher capital gains taxes, carbon taxes on businesses and imports, and destroying the fossil fuel industry.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

