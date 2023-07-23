increase number of folks without health insurance
inflation still above salary increases but improving
look at your food bill, gas, interest rates, meds, low income folks are hurting
fabulous job creation, recovered all the jobs lost during covid, lots of help wanted signs, maybe to many on the dole
jobs lost during covid must be considered, dollar lost in value due to inflation
not interested in comparing USA to the rest of the world, if we are doing better good for USA
you decide if we are better off than a few years back pre covid, for all nationalities
Valentine Ferraris
Northeast side
