Article in WSJ pointed out that government data does not consider taxes paid or many benefits received when comparing income inequality. When approximately 40% of US government dollars are paid out for benefits and close to 80% of taxes paid by top tier taxpayers, that creates a very large discrepancy. Bottom line is inequality is much less than reported. Obviously there are still those who make a lot, and those who make little on both ends in the US. However, confirms what we see in the community as a whole with restaurants full, and many doing well.
dave locey
Foothills
