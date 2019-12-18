Letter: Economy

I get sick and tired of hearing about how great our economy is under the Greatest president that ever lived. I am a state retiree. I have not had a raise in my pension since 2007. My Social Security has risen only enough to barely cover the increased cost of Medicare. I am 82 years old and disabled. Not much work available out there for me. Since 2007 the cost of groceries has increased by 2.02% so a previous grocery bill of $200 a month is now $254. Housing costs have increased by over 20% in this city with the Second highest increase in housing costs in the country. Average rent is $1,295 a month. Health insurance has gone from $1,056 a month for a family to $1,168. Minimum wages less taxes, etc. deducted from your check nets about $1,600 a month. This does not include the increase in sales taxes. Don't tell me how great the economy is. Many of us can barely survive.
Bette Bunker Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.