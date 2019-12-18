Letter: Economy
View Comments

Letter: Economy

I get sick and tired of hearing about how great our economy is under the Greatest president that ever lived. I am a state retiree. I have not had a raise in my pension since 2007. My Social Security has risen only enough to barely cover the increased cost of Medicare. I am 82 years old and disabled. Not much work available out there for me. Since 2007 the cost of groceries has increased by 2.02% so a previous grocery bill of $200 a month is now $254. Housing costs have increased by over 20% in this city with the Second highest increase in housing costs in the country. Average rent is $1,295 a month. Health insurance has gone from $1,056 a month for a family to $1,168. Minimum wages less taxes, etc. deducted from your check nets about $1,600 a month. This does not include the increase in sales taxes. Don't tell me how great the economy is. Many of us can barely survive.

Bette Bunker Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News