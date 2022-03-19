Letter: Economy

A year ago, Arizonans sent Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly to Washington with a clear mandate to fix the economy, which had been wracked by the coronavirus pandemic. They got to work right away and passed the American Rescue Plan, and a year later we are still seeing the benefits. Thanks to Senator Kelly and President Biden's leadership, the economy has added more than 7 million jobs nationwide, $8.5 billion in relief checks went out to 3.2 million Arizonans, and 1.5 million Arizona children were helped by the Child Tax Credit, not to mention the businesses who were able to keep their doors open and their lights on. Recovering from the pandemic has not been easy and we are not out of the woods yet but it is worth looking back at how far we've come. I'm grateful to have leaders like Sen. Kelly and President Biden in Arizona's corner and I know there are brighter days ahead.
Judy J Gillies
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.