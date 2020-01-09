Letter: Editorial board should favor fair trial in Senate

We urge your editorial board to take a stand in favor of democracy and the rule of law: This moment in our national history requires a fair trial for President Trump by the Senate. Right now, it is critical that the free press step up and advocate for hearing key witnesses and for fairness in how the Senate trial is conducted.
Beneath political posturing, the substantial question of impeachment is: “Does the Constitution of the United States require the Congress to fire President Trump for corrupt behavior to the detriment of national security?” Uniquely, the free press can hold the focus on the President’s actual behavior; done so impartially, the press fulfills a key role in our democracy. American voters urgently need the free press to stand up for an open and fair inquiry into the President’s behavior.
Gary Rondeau
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.