Letter: Editorial Opionion

Stand up to Trump
What is wrong with Republicans! Don’t they know that they will not be reelected if they don’t stand up to Trump! Now you will be next if you don’t vote to impeach him. The people that are standing up for Trump are bullies just like Trump. We must not tolerate the bullies and Trump. They must be stopped or we will have another Hitler!
Trump should be tried for treason along with those who support him! Democrats stand up and fight for freedom.
Ernestine Davididson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.