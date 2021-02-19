 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Editorial Opionion
View Comments

Letter: Editorial Opionion

  • Comments

Stand up to Trump

What is wrong with Republicans! Don’t they know that they will not be reelected if they don’t stand up to Trump! Now you will be next if you don’t vote to impeach him. The people that are standing up for Trump are bullies just like Trump. We must not tolerate the bullies and Trump. They must be stopped or we will have another Hitler!

Trump should be tried for treason along with those who support him! Democrats stand up and fight for freedom.

Ernestine Davididson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News