Letter: Editorial Page.
Letter: Editorial Page.

Thank you for two articles that I actually agree with.

First, “Democrats just do not understand minorities” by Fareed Zakarita. I would only add that the same can be said about many of us. We try to separate people into monolithic group which do not exist. We are all individuals.

Second,”Election reals there is room space for a third political party”. I could agree more snd I hear more people who feel that they have be forced to choose the lesser of two evils or give there vote to someone who had no chance of winning.

John Cioffi

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

