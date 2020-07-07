Letter: eduation and liberalism

dear Lord,
you published a letter that urged our school system to remove "liberals" from school system as well as gutting the common core, ethnic studies, trans acceptance, understanding of America's expansionism into the west and southwest and the wars fought and blood shed on its behalf. Reminder to the writer that between 1500 and 1800, 2.5 million white europeans carried 12 million africans to America by FORCE and as many as 50 million native Americans died of disease and violence with arrival of said Europeans.
there is a great deal of anguish in American history and alot of hypocrisy and up until recently a lot of the contributions and experiences towards the building of this nation by Native Americans, African Americans, women and homosexuals was completely ignored and marginalized. Its time to stop demonizing Liberals and allow for more inclusive dialogue to educate our children ABOUT TRUE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY.
Marilyn Orenstein
North side
