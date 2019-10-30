If you are fond of railing against corporate greed, look no further than our universities.
They presently sit on over $500 billion in endowment money that averaged in 2018 8.2 percent on returns tax free thanks to their legions of hedge fund managers. Perhaps this money could be used to help mitigate the National tragedy that the burdening our young adults with debt is, and that they themselves have encouraged and created to enrich themselves.
David Slater
Foothills
