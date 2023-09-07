So, "Back To The Future" brings us back to EVOLUTION? I think not! A recent writer failed to recognize the root of his cited problem.

The lack of insistence on purposeful education begins at home, before pre-school or kindergarten. Back in the past, once children entered school, parents used to ADD teachers to this mix. However, in later years, too many parents dropped that ball and instead expected teachers to ‘become’ substitute parents.

Teachers, especially in lower grades, CANNOT teach Beginning Reading and more while saddled with substitute ‘parenting’ ... nor should they. Teaching pre-schoolers is otherwise known as “parenting!" Elementary school teachers should not have to instruct on potty-training, respect, discipline, sharing, buttoning shirts, table manners, kindness to animals, or treating others as they wish to be treated.

Neither Trump nor Covid caused this. Rather, citizens of our country have allowed the decline of purposeful education in the same way that they have ignored educating youth to be functioning adult citizens of our 'Self-Governing Republic.'

Elaine Cummings

Northwest side