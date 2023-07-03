Many school districts, particularly in large cities, are absolutely failing their students as illustrated by the abysmal test scores. Why does Dr. Jill Biden, the renowned educator, not use the bully pulpit, or better yet, use her husband and the power of the federal government, to do whatever it takes to force these failing school districts to improve. Whatever it takes, replacing the school boards and/or the school administrators, alter curriculums, improve discipline, and ban recalcitrant students. What is happening is an avoidable disaster. It is a know fact that the best way for anyone to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this country is to have a good education. Why are we allowing this to happen in this country. This is exactly why charter and private schools are so popular. If public schools educate the majority of their students high levels, their would not be the flight to other alternatives.