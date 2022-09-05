Letter: Education loan repayment.

I am bemused by the spate of letters bemoaning government subsidies going to help pay off student loans. They call it socialism. They say it’ll cost $1,000,000,000! Wow, so about 1/20 of what the oil industry gets every year in taxpayer subsidies. Why isn’t welfare for the wealthy socialism?

The average middle-class American pays about 10% in taxes. If Elan Musk paid just ½ % of his income in taxes last year, that would pay for the student loan program. But he didn’t pay even that much. Most of the richest 1% pay much less than 10% in taxes. If they paid 10% in taxes, our infrastructure wouldn’t be crumbling. America could be “Great Again.”

So, why are the letter writers upset about having to pay to help a few poor people but don’t mind paying the income taxes for the super-rich?

F.A. Newsom

Northwest side