 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Education loan repayment.

  • Comments

I am bemused by the spate of letters bemoaning government subsidies going to help pay off student loans. They call it socialism. They say it’ll cost $1,000,000,000! Wow, so about 1/20 of what the oil industry gets every year in taxpayer subsidies. Why isn’t welfare for the wealthy socialism?

The average middle-class American pays about 10% in taxes. If Elan Musk paid just ½ % of his income in taxes last year, that would pay for the student loan program. But he didn’t pay even that much. Most of the richest 1% pay much less than 10% in taxes. If they paid 10% in taxes, our infrastructure wouldn’t be crumbling. America could be “Great Again.”

So, why are the letter writers upset about having to pay to help a few poor people but don’t mind paying the income taxes for the super-rich?

F.A. Newsom

People are also reading…

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News