Letter: Education Needed for Common National Identity

Leonard Pitts’ opinion piece entitled “Common National Identity has Disappeared” was spot on. He highlighted the need for better education of our children in civics, history, critical thinking, and media literacy.

STEM-focused myopia is killing our constitutional democracy.

Of course, we need well-educated scientists, technology specialists, engineers, and mathematicians. But, we need all of them - and everyone else in this country - to be fully educated in civics, history, critical thinking, and media literacy. And we need these aspects of education to be lauded, not disparaged as unimportant, by parents, teachers, education leaders.

Finally, we need to teach all youths in this country how to engage in civil dialogue with regards to public policy, and get them voting beginning at age 18.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

