It has just been reported that, in 23 Baltimore schools, not one student is proficient in math. Unfortunately, this is not uncommon in parts of our nation and is a national embarrassment. The first and overriding goal of our primary education system is to get our children proficient in reading, writing, and math. The primary goal of every school should be to achieve these standards by focusing exclusively on these skills and not superfluous courses. If a school administration cannot meet these goals rapidly, they should be removed and replaced. I am confident that we will eventually find administrations that understand the goal and can be successful in achieving those goals. Parents will have to take the lead in this goal by insisting that the administrations are achieving the stated goals. Basically, the solution is straight forward, meet the goals, no excuses, or be replaced. Our children cannot achieve the maximum success without a effective education.