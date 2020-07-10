Letter: Education system churning out leftist activists hating America

The American educational aka indoctrination system at the college and university levels have for decades been churning out leftist activists who hate America. This is where the anarchists of today destroying stuff learned and came from. Young students with heads full of mush are indoctrinated by their "educators" in white privilege, how America is evil with its original sin of slavery, that it is racist, bigoted, unjust, that the constitution isn't worth the paper it is written on and capitalism sucks! They know nothing about how America became the most prosperous country in the world emulated and envied by many, defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan during WW II, defeated communism in the Soviet Union, provides the most free food to the world, and allows the most legal immigrants than any other country. College and university journalism courses routinely churn out indoctrinated liberal activists whose goal after graduation is to advance the liberal Progressive Democrat agenda through their biased reporting. They dominate our local and national news media now.
Steve Denver
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!