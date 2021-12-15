 Skip to main content
Letter: Education
From time to time when I read or hear the news, I think we've reached a new low, but today I suspect we've hit rock bottom. Apparently, a mortgage company and hockey team decided to sponsor a fundraiser for education. The organizers placed a carpet at center ice, dumped $5,000 in cash on it and selected 10 teachers to scoop up as much as they could to benefit their children and classrooms. That exercise tells one all they need to know about how much education is valued in South Dakota. How demeaning!! Let's hope similar ideas never happen in Arizona.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

