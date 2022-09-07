Letter: Educational Loan Debt with USPS

I have an idea concerning educational loan forgiveness. Why don't we seriously consider forgiving the debt of the

Postal Service (USPS). This debt has been around for decades and no Administration has ever done anything about it

except to watoh it go up and up. Postal rates keep rising but they never catch up with the debt. This is a debt that

affects everyone, not just those who have an educational loan debt with the government. As long as the government

is in the forgiving mood, lets consider the debt of USPS. If we can;t do both,,let's give USPS priority.

William Bass

East side