Letter: Educational Loan Debt with USPS

I have an idea concerning educational loan forgiveness. Why don't we seriously consider forgiving the debt of the
Postal Service (USPS). This debt has been around for decades and no Administration has ever done anything about it
except to watoh it go up and up. Postal rates keep rising but they never catch up with the debt. This is a debt that
affects everyone, not just those who have an educational loan debt with the government. As long as the government
is in the forgiving mood, lets consider the debt of USPS. If we can;t do both,,let's give USPS priority.
William Bass
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.