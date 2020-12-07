 Skip to main content
Letter: effect of the election on party affiliations
Re: the Dec. 3 letter "Republican Party drove me away."

Kudos to Mel Macintyre for his letter disclaiming the shenanigans of the Republican party following the election. Since my first election in 1968 (yes, voted Nixon), I have pretty much followed the line, but since the absurd denials of late, I have reregistered as independent. Get on with running the country in this time of crisis, not power play.

robrert emery

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

