Letter: Efficacy trials of hydroxychloroquine
Thank you Dr Timothy Fagan for your intelligent and informative article about the need for critical testing of drugs approved for some diseases but no COVID-19. If only the country had this information by a real doctor instead of the ridiculous pandering of this drug by the 'smartest man on earth.' Your article contained important information about its use and what side effects may occur. It is not common sense, as proved by the AZ man drinking fish tank cleaner with chloroquine and dying. Thank you for the reply about 'you have nothing to lose' by using this drug. "If the function of your nervous system and your heart, or your life itself are nothing, then he is correct". As I scream at the TV those same thoughts when such garbage spews from Trump's mouth, I hope more sane people read your column.

Carl Olson

West side

