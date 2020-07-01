Letter: Ego vs. Safety
Letter: Ego vs. Safety

I applaud Democrats for their decision to hold a virtual presidential nominating convention. The choice shows care and consideration for the citizens of Milwaukee, the host city, as well as any visiting delegates. In contrast, President Trump continues to insist on in-person, ego-inflating rallies like the fiasco in Tulsa. Add Trump’s recent visit to Yuma and Phoenix where he encouraged supporters to participate in a rally, despite statistics that show our state’s contagion rate continuing to grow at an alarming rate. Like President Trump, Governor Ducey and Senator McSally, both photographed without masks at moments of the visit, showed greater concern for photo opportunities than the health and welfare of Arizonans. Hopefully Vice-President Pence will rethink his upcoming visit to Tucson and hold a virtual visit rather than risk contagion.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

