Letter: Egos of the Rich

Isn't it interesting to watch these billionaires launch themselves into space for 10 minutes rides and earn the label of "astronaut". Some in the press champion them as "pioneers" equivalent to the Wright brothers. I can't really buy into that. All they did was channel a lot of money into an adventure that would burnish their reputations with technology that was well known. It was interesting to see Jeff Bezos step out of his "capsule" to a crowd that included news media and a bunch of cowboy-hatted beauties. So not like the Wright brothers who toiled in obscurity and achieved a giant step in aeronautics. Bezos' money could have done much more had it been donated to charities.
Phil King
East side
