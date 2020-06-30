Letter: Eight Hundred Pound Gorilla

A recent quote from our president is disturbing for its illogic. It addresses the pandemic. "When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases." As someone who comes from a manufacturing environment, I see this as follows: inspectors are finding flaws in the product being made, so management decides to end inspections to solve the problem, thinking that inspection is causing the problem. This does not happen! The processes that made the product are investigated to find the root cause. Testing/inspection did not cause the problem.
We have an 800 lb. gorilla in the room. Regardless of the cause of Trump's mental issues, we cannot afford, as a nation to allow this illogic to continue. No president, regardless of party affiliation should occupy the White House being this mentally flawed.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
