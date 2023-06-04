In my 95 years I have been privileged to observe numerous seminal events in our history. This includes World War II, when we emerged as a world power, and the 1960s Civil Rights movement and the resulting legislation, an effort to bring equality to our institutions. The arc of history has led us to the Trump era, which has allowed legitimacy to the very worst elements in our nation. It is almost beyond belief that this racist, narcissistic, incompetent autocrat, a convicted sexual predator, once again would strive for the highest office in our land and be supported by millions of Americans. The damage he has done throughout society is incalculable and will be felt long after he is gone. The only solution is an intelligent and sophisticated electorate, one that is capable of being persuaded by truth and facts rather than lies and deceit. For the sake of your children and mine and the future of this republic, may the God of your choice bless this nation.