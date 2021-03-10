Letter: elected officials and decency

The most admirable quality of any person is plain old common decency.
The three pillars of common decency are telling the truth, playing by the rules, and doing unto others as you would have them do unto you (The Golden Rule).
The most despicable person would be someone who lies all the time, violates the law and common norms with impunity, and cares only about himself.
Today, many have been convinced that decency doesn't matter anymore, and that a despicable, indecent person is someone to admire and to follow as a leader. They are wrong, because history tells us that a society which follows the indecent mantra is destined for infamy and then failure, such as Nazi Germany.
The most important basic human quality is decency, and the continued existence of our democracy depends upon the election of decent people as our leaders.
Richard Winkler, retired Superior Court Judge from Bisbee
East side
