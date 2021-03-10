 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: elected officials and decency
View Comments

Letter: elected officials and decency

  • Comments

The most admirable quality of any person is plain old common decency.

The three pillars of common decency are telling the truth, playing by the rules, and doing unto others as you would have them do unto you (The Golden Rule).

The most despicable person would be someone who lies all the time, violates the law and common norms with impunity, and cares only about himself.

Today, many have been convinced that decency doesn't matter anymore, and that a despicable, indecent person is someone to admire and to follow as a leader. They are wrong, because history tells us that a society which follows the indecent mantra is destined for infamy and then failure, such as Nazi Germany.

The most important basic human quality is decency, and the continued existence of our democracy depends upon the election of decent people as our leaders.

Richard Winkler, retired Superior Court Judge from Bisbee

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 5

  • Updated

LETTERS: It's a grab-bag of a letter day, with our writers hitting topics as diverse as Mayor Romero weighing in on the Barnum Hill issue, to Brush and Bulky pick up. All of it can be found here in Letters!

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News