Re: the Opinion letter from Tom Chester directed to all elected officials, on Saturday, July 22, 2023

How I wish his comments could/would be sent to all those in Congress, because it is so 'right-on'. If only our officials would remember the reason why they are there - to serve their constituents and all those affected by their actions, not to coddle the wealthy.

Also, I believe all Congressional officials should have term limits, so they won't be sidetracked from their duties by forever running for office.

Mr Chester's letter is so important, necessary and timely, because our country is flailing with all the divisiveness. It is past time to accomplish the important items on their schedules. Please put aside the "My way or no way" type of thought and get something done!!

Marylee Peterson

East side