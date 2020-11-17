Letter: Electing A President in a Democracy

The National Popular Vote is gaining momentum nationwide. It acknowledges that the Electoral College is an artifact of a different time and situation in America's history and no longer has a place in present times. Please investigate for yourself and see if you agree - in a Democracy the winner of an election should be determined only by the popular vote.
James Bergstrom
San Manuel
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!