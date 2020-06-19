Letter: Election 2020
I can't believe the news media is actually wondering whether Trump's decision to launch his re-election bid in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth is based on ignorance. I have long noticed that what Trump says on camera when he reads from a teleprompter is to be discounted. His true intentions signal on Twitter and on indirect clues like where and when he selects places to send his dog whistle message. His one and only strategy to win is to go full out white nationalist. That means inciting his base to get out to vote and suppressing voting while Democrat, especially if one is black. Georgia is only a preview of this strategy. And, doing nothing about the pandemic increases the chaos surrounding the vote while simultaneously weakening the vote in minority communities.

Roberta Jensen

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

